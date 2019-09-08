Stolen car led to a police chase and arrest in Florence County

A stolen car from Green Bay led to a police chase and arrest in Florence County.

On Sunday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off to a car at a home in the Town of Homestead that was possibly stolen from Green Bay.

When deputies got to the car, the driver took off and led them on a five mile pursuit.

Florence Sheriff Dan Miller said his deputies used stop sticks to stop the car. Eventually the driver crashed on Burma Road by an ATV Trail. While the male driver ran from the car, a female passenger was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Green Bay Police Department’s K9 helped locate the man hiding in the woods. He was also taken to the hospital.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

