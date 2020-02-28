Stock market hits record low since 2008

A deepening health crisis from the worldwide coronavirus outbreak is hitting stock markets hard this week.

Investors watched as stocks fell across Asia overnight, amid fears the virus will derail the global economy.

While the news has some investors worried, local financial advisors are reminding people to stay calm and see how it all pans out.

Financial Advisor, Dean Listle, understands this can be scary, but it's not unheard of.

"When we had the Zika virus, Ebola, MERS, SARS you look at a deep v pattern when people sold off,” Listlle said. “The correction was dramatic, but the recovery was also very quick too."

Listle feels what's happening now with the coronavirus will follow the same pattern, but not before some short-term pain for the economy.

"If people are not out conducting business like they use to that is going to have some sort of effect on sales,” said Listle.

Listle said it's a domino effect.

When companies are closing down in major tech manufacturing countries like China, products go unmade, making it hard for a company like apple to fulfill orders.

"There are some stocks that when the market is doing very well they rise significantly and when the market isn't doing well they drop significantly,” said Listle. “Those are usually stocks that are wants more than needs.”

Listle said the drop is in its beginning stages, so the best thing to do right now is to wait it out.

He believes it will be a sharp recovery once the virus gets contained.

