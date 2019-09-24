Steven Avery attorney looking into alleged inmate confession to Halbach murder

Steven Avery's attorney says her legal team has received a handwritten confession from a Wisconsin prison inmate claiming to be the killer of Teresa Halbach.

"We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated," Kathleen Zellner tweeted Monday.

This comes after a Newsweek report that a documentary filmmaker was given the confession during filming of his new series.

Shawn Rech is filming the series "Convicting a Murderer" about the convictions of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.

The case has been covered over two seasons of Netflix show "Making A Murderer." Filmmakers presented theories that Avery and Dassey were not responsible for the killing of the freelance photographer.

"We haven't confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams," Rech told Newsweek. CLICK HERE for the full story in Newsweek.

Neither Rech or Zellner have released the name of the inmate.

Calumet County's Sheriff tells Action 2 News that his department has not received the confession. Action 2 News has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice to see if they have received the confession.

Steven Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. Attorney Zellner says someone is offering a $100,000 reward for "the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach." A tip number is set up at 630-847-3733.

Zellner says her investigative team is looking into credible tips and disregarding ones without corroboration.

In August, a circuit court judge denied Avery's request for a new trial based on investigators' handling of bone evidence.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz issued a ruling that Avery failed to meet his burden to show the law for preserving evidence was violated or his constitutional rights were violated.

Avery's case is now in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 2. Zellner is set to file her brief in the appeal on Oct. 14.

Zellner argues that remains found at a Manitowoc County gravel pit belonged to Teresa Halbach, and that would undermine the prosecution's argument that Halbach was killed and her remains were destroyed on Avery's property on Oct. 31, 2005.

The state handed the gravel pit bones over to the Halbach family in 2011. Zellner says the State of Wisconsin violated Youngblood v. Arizona when it returned the bones to the Halbach family but failed to inform Steven Avery.

Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, is also serving a life sentence for the Halbach murder. Dassey appealed up to the United States Supreme Court based on claims that his confession was coerced by investigators. The Supreme Court declined to hear Dassey's argument.