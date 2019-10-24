Steak fry keeps mentoring programs going at My Brother's Keeper

My Brother's Keeper held its annual steak fry at Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay Thursday night.

Former NFL players Ronnie Lott (left) and Harry Sydney (second from left) sit at a table at fundraising dinner for My Brother's Keeper, a mentoring organization for boys and men, founded by Sydney in 2003 (WBAY photo)

The non-profit was founded in 2003 by former NFL player and Packers running back coach Harry Sydney to mentor boys and men ages 11 and up facing hardships.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Ronnie Lott was the special guest at the fundraising dinner.

Proceeds from the dinner, raffle prizes and a live auction will help My Brother's Keeper pay for mentoring sessions.

"We've never since 2003 have turned anybody way because they couldn't pay," Sydney said, "and so this night is to raise money to help us keep doing what we're doing in the community."

