Status of testing sites, supply shortages and how to safely support local business

Wisconsin has confirmed its first deaths attributed to COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in the state is increasing on a daily basis. Wisconsin has community spread in several counties, including Brown County. That means the person has not traveled and does not know how they were exposed to it.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai answered some important questions on Action 2 News This Morning Friday. He talked about how our local healthcare system is preparing, the status of drive-up testing sites, and what you should do when you order food. Watch the videos in the story for valuable information for you and your family.

CASES DOUBLING

On Thursday night, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced two people had died from coronavirus in Wisconsin. One patient was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County. The other was a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

"We've seen a doubling, literally, of cases this week. That's a situation that's very concerning because that number will then double and that number will then double. The only want to bring that down is social isolation," says Dr. Rai.

"In regards to the deaths, you've had travel exposure. It's concerning when we start to look at younger people getting more and more infected here and then actually displaying symptoms and becoming critical. In this situation, an individual under 60 passing away."

CORONAVIRUS IN YOUNG PEOPLE

Dr. Rai warns against false sense of security for people under 60. About 38 percent of people hospitalized in the United States are younger than 55, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Everybody can get infected. Everybody likely will when they're in contact with it get infected. Everybody's going to display their symptoms differently. Everybody has a different immune system. People over 60 are definitly high risk. Those who have diabetes and other chronic conditions are definitely high risk. But we can't understate in the country right now that it will make people under 60 sick, and sometimes critically ill," says Dr. Rai.

TESTING SITES PROGRESS

Dr. Rai says local testing sites aren't open just yet. The hospitals are working together and have constructed them. They need the tests and nasal swabs.

"We have three of them constructed in three different communities around Green Bay. They're not open so please don't drive to them yet. They're getting ready for when we have the testing available. We wanted to get the structures done," says Dr. Rai.

"The nasal swabs, that long stick that we put up your nose to test you, we want to make sure that those are produced. A lot of those are actually made in the United States. We just need to increase that production and then we need to find an efficient way to get that shipped across the country.

"As far as testing goes, the testing needs to go through the FDA in what's called an Emergency Authorization Use," says Dr. Rai. "Companies have now gotten that EAU and production is ramping up. We are really hoping in 7-10 days or in less than two weeks that we'll start to see some of those testing opportunities roll into Wisconsin, and definitely roll into Brown County.

"If you look at South Korea, not only were they really good a social isolation, but when they got positive tests they really clamped down on those pockets of people. We need social isolation and we need testing."

HOSPITALS WORKING TOGETHER

"Should we isolate to one hospital? That's a great question. But right now when we look at the types of numbers that we're going to be dealing with, we are going to need all four hospitals to deal with our COVID-19 patients and to be successful with them. Isolating to one hospital, probably not practical right now given the volume we're going to be expecting. Isolating parts of the hospital for COVID-19 versus other situations such as labor and delivery, those plans are going on at all four hospitals right now," says Dr. Rai.

VENTILATORS

"We know we don't have enough ventilators. Even if we amped up production. We have a lot here in Green Bay and we're ready to use them and we actually have ordered more. But if we peaked and we were not able to flatten the curve, the number of cases that we would have on the high curve, it exceeds the threshold of what healthcare could take care of. So if we could flatten that curve through social isolation and bring that curve down right below the threshold of what healthcare can take care of, we can handle everybody in this town," says Dr. Rai.

"So it doesn't really matter on the number of ventilators. It matters on getting those number of cases that need a ventilator reduced over a period of time so we can keep taking care of everybody."

SUPPLY SHORTAGE

"The areas we are most concerned about is personal protective equipment. That's masks, gowns, gloves, we need more of that. We need to conserve that. That's why we're not using it on elective procedures right now, we've rescheduled those," says Dr. Rai.

"Those swabs for the testing, that right now is the area we need the most help in in this town. We need to look around the world and we need to get them here in Green Bay."

IBUPROFEN OR ACETOMINOPHEN?

It's a topic people are talking about: Should people avoid Ibuprofen (Aspirin) at this time? French health officials have said people should use acetaminophen (Tylenol) instead.

"Right now, if you read those articles they're not based on a lot of people, but they're still concerning," says Dr. Rai.

"We have other medications we can use for fever. Until we learn more, we're kind of steering away from Ibuprofen. Not based on great science, but based on the fact that we need to learn more. Steering people more toward acetominophen. That's the protect inside Tylenol. There's some generic versions of it. But you want to look for that word acetaminophen. And really that's just for fever reduction. That does not treat COVID-19. There's no treatment for it. So if you have a fever and it's uncomfortable and you want to bring it down, that's when you take the acetaminophen. You don't take it just because you're positive."

FAMILY MEMBERS

What should people do when a family member becomes sick?

"When a family member has the virus, if you are able to isolate them in the home and keep contact minimal, that is great. Once again, you have to pretend like the whole family has it as well. So you have to make sure you're not spreading it to other people. So you're going to socially siolate and then you're isolate that person within the home. You're going to clean the home the best you can with disinfectant wipes. You're going to get really good about hand washing. But you already should be doing all of that. So really the behavior doesn't change much when someone gets it. Because we're all supposed to be acting like we have it. Support that family member but try to keep the rest of the family members away the best you can.

TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY

A lot of local businesses want people to order takeout or delivery. Is that safe?

"Let's just say that it's a lot safer than sitting in the restaurant with 50 other people. So it's better. I'm glad that people are doing it. I think it's awesome. Just remember that act like everybody has it, including yourself. So protect yourself and protect them with distancing. Find restaurants that are doing takeout really well. They're coming out with that or they're maintaining social distance," says Dr. Rai.

"Remember every surface you touch has it on it. So after you get in the car with that bag, make sure you're using some disinfectant wipes or cleaning your hands somehow. When you get home you want to take it out of that packaging. You want to put it on your own dishes. Then you want to wash your hands again."

SNOWBIRDS

Some Wisconsin residents spend the winter in sunny places like Florida or Arizona. Is it safe for them to come home to Wisconsin?

"If you can safely bring them here and remain in social isolation and you feel that having them here is safer, then that's your own personal decision to do so. The primary thing we need to do for that at-risk population is social isolate. If you can do that better down in Florida and not expose them through travel, then leave them there. Or stay there if you're listening to me from Florida today."

CALIFORNIA'S SHUTDOWN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the entire state to shelter-in-place.

"I think the governor's doing a great job there by getting everybody to stay home. I kind of wish every governor--including ours--would follow suit. We need to take this seriously. The only way to take it seriously is to socially isolate. Florida, California, Texas, Wisconsin, it doesn't matter," says Dr. Rai.

SHOWING SUPPORT

Dr. Rai says healthcare workers are "fighting a war" and need some inspiration.

He's asking people to get some light blue fabric representing the color of medical scrubs and tie it around a tree.

"Let them know that they're welcome back home, that you thank them," says Dr. Rai.

Practice social distancing by putting space between yourself and others. Continue to practice healthy habits, like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you’re sick, to help slow the spread of #COVID19.

Under state guidelines, priority for testing is given to hospitalized patients, particularly those receiving intensive care for viral pneumonia or respiratory failure. Other hospitalized patients, who aren't in ICU, will be tested if they have a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness, especially if they traveled to a high-risk area for the coronavirus, or had exposure to a known COVID-19 patient.

Health care workers with an unexplained fever and symptoms of a lower respiratory illness are also given priority for testing.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.