State troopers could get retroactive pay raises

Starting salaries for Wisconsin State Patrol troopers will increase by nearly $6,000 a year under their first new contract in five years.

Legislative leaders on a special committee unanimously approved the contract Wednesday. It now goes to the Legislature for ratification.

The Republican-controlled panel previously rejected a trooper contract that had higher pay raises.

The new deal covering 370 state troopers is retroactive to the two year-period that ended in July 2019.

The pay scale will be adjusted for all troopers. They will also receive a 2% pay raise for each of the past two years.