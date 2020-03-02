State trooper reunites dog with owners after crash

A dog ejected from a vehicle during a crash in central Wisconsin has been reunited with its owners.

The crash happened Feb. 29 on I-90/94 west near Portage.

The State Patrol says a reckless driver hit a pickup truck, lost control and then hit another vehicle.

The third vehicle went into a ditch and rolled three times before coming to rest on a tree.

Two occupants were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A small puppy was ejected from the vehicle.

A Wisconsin State trooper, Columbia County deputies and the Portage Fire Department searched the area and found the puppy. It was not hurt.

A trooper reunited the puppy with its owners at the hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says charges are pending for the reckless driver who caused this crash.