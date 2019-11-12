State takes on 'monumental task' to protect ID theft victims

Wisconsin is behind the times when it comes to laws protecting your online identity and preventing your data from being stolen.

That's according to state consumer protection officials who spent Tuesday in Green Bay, asking the public for ideas and solutions.

We first told you about this last week, and now people in our area are helping shape the state's next move.

Doug Raasch drove from Clintonville to NWTC to share his story.

"Somebody stole my identity and tried to get cash out of my bank account," says Raasch.

He was the first of several people, lining up to make statements in the first public comment session before the newly formed Data Privacy and Security Advisory Committee.

"I just want to say what this gentleman just went through is scary to the average person," says Robert Defnet of Green Bay.

"It's a monumental task you guys are doing," says David Dorn of Fond du Lac, who says he was defrauded trying to buy something on Facebook.

"It is an international issue, and I want to try to help wherever I can," Sheila Berndt with Net V Pro near Denmark told the committee.

The advisory committee is made up of officials from Consumer Protection, the Better Business Bureau, Department of Justice, consumer groups and the industry -- representing banks, municipalities, small businesses and schools.

They're trying to figure out how to better protect people like Raasch and bring the state up to par with other states.

Wisconsin's data breach laws haven't changed in 10 years.

Wisconsin also does not score well when it comes to data privacy and security breaches.

A report released by the Legislative Reference Bureau ranks Wisconsin two out of five for its data breach laws.

"The good news about Wisconsin being a little bit behind in this space is that there are a lot of laws out there for us to look at," says Lara Sutherlin, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection of DATCP.

But a law change may only be part of the solution.

People want more.

"We see companies, that when they get compromised, they offer one year of credit monitoring. I think that's a joke," says Curt Esser with Esser Consulting LLC. "Once people, these scammers, have their data, they have it for their lifetime."

This group will hold more public comment sessions around the state, and this summer, issue a report with ideas for change.

"It's not a single answer. We're not going to be able to prevent all breaches for all time, but certainly we should be able to do better that what we're doing right now," adds Sutherlin. "We really need to step up to current day and figure out how to best address the issue of today."

If you'd like to comment, you can email the advisory committee at DATCPDataAdvisory@wisconsin.gov.