State sees first drop in percentage of positive coronavirus tests since Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show a decrease in the percentage of coronavirus tests which tested positive after two consecutive days of increasing percentages.
400 tests, which equals 5.5% of the total number of tests (7,277), came back positive Sunday.
This comes after an increase from 5% to 5.12% Thursday to Friday, and another increase on Saturday to 6.8%.
A list of daily positive test percentages since May 11 will be published here shortly.
The DHS had a record amount of total test results issued Friday at 9,976. That number dropped to 7,277 on Saturday, and dropped again Sunday to 7,107.
Health officials report there have been a total of 15,277 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin since the first patient was diagnosed in Madison on February 5.
Numbers issued Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the state’s death toll is now at 510, a small increase from Saturday’s count of 507.
In addition, there are currently 399 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.
Out of those patients, 126 are in the ICU, two fewer than reported on Saturday.
In all, 2,315 patients have been hospitalized for treatment, which equals 15%. On Saturday, the DHS says a total of 2,292 people had been hospitalized.
Of the total statewide cases, 59% (8,999 patients) have recovered, which means 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or the absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented. That is up from Saturday’s report of 8,688 recovered patients.
186,206 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Sunday’s numbers.
County by county case numbers will be published shortly.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).