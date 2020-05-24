State sees first drop in percentage of positive coronavirus tests since Thursday

New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show a decrease in the percentage of coronavirus tests which tested positive after two consecutive days of increasing percentages.

400 tests, which equals 5.5% of the total number of tests (7,277), came back positive Sunday.

This comes after an increase from 5% to 5.12% Thursday to Friday, and another increase on Saturday to 6.8%.

A list of daily positive test percentages since May 11 will be published here shortly.

The DHS had a record amount of total test results issued Friday at 9,976. That number dropped to 7,277 on Saturday, and dropped again Sunday to 7,107.

Health officials report there have been a total of 15,277 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin since the first patient was diagnosed in Madison on February 5.

Numbers issued Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the state’s death toll is now at 510, a small increase from Saturday’s count of 507.

In addition, there are currently 399 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

Out of those patients, 126 are in the ICU, two fewer than reported on Saturday.

In all, 2,315 patients have been hospitalized for treatment, which equals 15%. On Saturday, the DHS says a total of 2,292 people had been hospitalized.

Of the total statewide cases, 59% (8,999 patients) have recovered, which means 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or the absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented. That is up from Saturday’s report of 8,688 recovered patients.

186,206 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Sunday’s numbers.

County by county case numbers will be published shortly.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

