State secures masks for poll workers

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says there will be enough masks for poll workers on election day to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The State Emergency Operations Center says the state has already received the masks which can be picked up by municipal clerks.

There are also some gloves, two liters of hand sanitizer for each polling location, and disinfectant for touchscreen voting machines.

Gov. Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard to help deal with a shortage of volunteers at polling sites. The elections commission says guard members will be trained Sunday or Monday and will help at polling locations in the counties where they live.