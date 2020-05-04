State says visitors spent $13.7 billion in Wisconsin last year

A new report from the state Department of Tourism shows visitors spent $13.7 billion in Wisconsin last year, up 2.6% from 2018 and marking ten straight years of spending growth in the sector.

The report defines visitors as Wisconsin residents who visit other communities in the state as well as people from out-of-state.

They spent $3.7 billion on lodging, $3.5 billion on food, $2.7 billion on retail goods and $1.9 billion on recreation.

Their spending directly supported 144,657 jobs and they generated $1.6 billion in state and local taxes.

