State says long-awaited pandemic unemployment payments issued May 21

The Department of Workforce Development says it started issuing long-awaited payments for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on May 21.

The funding is a federal program that provides up to 39 weeks of benefits to people who are eligible for Unemployment Insurance. It was passed as part of the CARES Act. The application process started April 21.

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman says people who are eligible for the PUA payments will be notified by mail and in their claims portal.

The funding is in response to the massive unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Applicants have spoken out about the lengthy wait to receive these benefits.

Frostman says applications for PUA took longer to process.

"It is important to note that PUA is not like our normal UI process, so it takes much longer to process an application," Frostman says.

Here's Frostman's full statement on the delay:

Due to PUA being a brand-new federal program and in order to ensure accurate payments, DWD conducted additional testing prior to deployment. While understanding the potential impacts of a minor delay in deployment, -we felt it prudent and responsible to prevent any widespread issues that could cause even greater delays and hardship. We understand many claimants have been patiently waiting for PUA. Please know that DWD is committed to paying out eligible benefits as fast as possible. It is important to note that PUA is not like our normal UI process, so it takes much longer to process an application. Most claimants have probably heard all about our antiquated, inflexible base benefits system, but it is important to explain how it affects our payment of PUA: When you apply and enter all of your information in the online portal, our staff has to take the information you enter and then manually enter it into our benefits system. Then we can begin processing your application, which involves a DWD staffer manually assessing your PUA eligibility, reviewing your 2019 income, and creating your new PUA monetary and weekly benefit rate. Once your application is fully processed, your dashboard will be updated with "Your PUA application has been processed…" and present a link to file PUA weekly claims. We have received over 80,000 PUA applications since April 21. Now that our PUA platform is deployed, we have staff dedicated to processing these determinations and will continue to onboard more over the coming weeks. It will take some time, but please know we are working to process your application and send out eligible benefits as quickly as possible.

