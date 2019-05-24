State revokes Green Bay car dealer's license

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation revoked a Green Bay motor vehicle dealer's license.

The DOT tells Action 2 News McCoy's of Green Bay Inc. had its license revoked after failing to follow a number of administrative requirements:

Failing to do vehicle inspections before selling vehicles or displaying buyer's guides

Failing to use purchase contracts

Failing to reveal service fees to customers

The revocation is effective immediately.

Coincidentally, news about McCoy's revocation came the day after a Target 2 Investigates report which found fraudsters take advantage of Wisconsin's lax rules to cheat the system and cheat car buyers and sellers out of money. (See related article.)