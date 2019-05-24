State revokes Green Bay car dealer's license

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation revoked a Green Bay motor vehicle dealer's license.
The DOT tells Action 2 News McCoy's of Green Bay Inc. had its license revoked after failing to follow a number of administrative requirements:
- Failing to do vehicle inspections before selling vehicles or displaying buyer's guides
- Failing to use purchase contracts
- Failing to reveal service fees to customers
The revocation is effective immediately.
Coincidentally, news about McCoy's revocation came the day after a Target 2 Investigates report which found fraudsters take advantage of Wisconsin's lax rules to cheat the system and cheat car buyers and sellers out of money. (See related article.)