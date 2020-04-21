State reports more than 4,600 COVID-19 patients, 12 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Human Services reports 4,620 COVID-19 cases in the state now. That's 121 more cases since Monday, which is on the low end of increases over the past 3 weeks.
Twelve more people died, bringing the state's death toll to 242. One of those patients was in Brown County (see related story).
The DHS reports 1,252 patients were hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 27 percent of patients. That's 41 more hospitalizations than Monday but the percentage of patients was unchanged.
Of these, 358 patients are currently hospitalized, with 320 on some form of mechanical ventilation and 137 are in ICU.
The state says 54% of COVID-19 patients were never hospitalized. The remaining 18% are unknown.
County-by-county cases
Bold text indicates an increase in positive tests and/or deaths
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 6 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 314 cases (2 deaths)
Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 6 cases
Chippewa - 20 cases
Clark - 17 cases (1 death)
Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 3 cases
Dane - 381 cases (19 deaths)
Dodge - 19 cases (1 death)
Door - 9 cases (1 death)
Douglas - 8 cases
Dunn - 9 cases
Eau Claire - 22 cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 65 cases (3 deaths)
Forest - 0 cases
Grant - 23 cases (3 deaths)
Green - 9 cases
Green Lake - 1 case
Iowa - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 32 cases
Juneau - 10 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 264 cases (6 deaths)
Kewaunee - 8 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 25 cases
Lafayette - 3 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 0 cases
Manitowoc - 7 cases
Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 6 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee - 2,234 cases (139 deaths)
Monroe - 13 cases
Oconto - 5 cases
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 35 cases (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 80 cases (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 8 cases
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 4 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 185 cases (10 deaths)
Richland - 8 cases (1 death)
Rock - 83 cases (4 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 34 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 2 cases
Shawano - 6 cases
Sheboygan - 43 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 11 cases
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 1 case
Vernon - 0 cases
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 90 cases (7 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 87 cases (3 deaths)
Waukesha - 272 cases (13 deaths)
Waupaca - 4 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 2 cases
Winnebago - 40 cases (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 0 cases
Chippewa - 1 case
Delta - 12 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 cases
Mackinac - 4 cases
Marquette - 35 cases (6 deaths)
Menominee - 1 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 3 cases
Safer at Home Lawsuit
On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced he and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court over Gov. Evers extending the Safer at Home order until May 26. They're asking the high court to block that executive order -- a move that would effectively lift restrictions on essential and non-essential businesses and social gatherings. The governor's original Safer at Home order was set to expire this Friday, April 24.
CLICK HERE for more details and links to the lawsuit.
Badger Bounce Back Plan
Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced a three-phase plan to reopen Wisconsin businesses and allowing social gatherings again when the state sees 14 straight days with a decline in the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive and meets other criteria.
CLICK HERE to read the detailed plan
The governor said there is no timeline for any of the phases -- that depends on public health conditions and readiness -- but he's hopeful it can begin in the next month.
He noted studies show many people infected with the coronavirus don't have any symptoms but are still carriers of the disease.
Symptoms and Prevention
People of all ages can get sick from the coronavirus. It's a new virus, and nobody has natural immunity to it. The CDC says symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person, but studies find 1 in 4 people carrying (and potentially spreading) the virus may have no symptoms.
Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.
"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.
Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).