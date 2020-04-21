State reports more than 4,600 COVID-19 patients, 12 more deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Human Services reports 4,620 COVID-19 cases in the state now. That's 121 more cases since Monday, which is on the low end of increases over the past 3 weeks.

Twelve more people died, bringing the state's death toll to 242. One of those patients was in Brown County (see related story).

The DHS reports 1,252 patients were hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 27 percent of patients. That's 41 more hospitalizations than Monday but the percentage of patients was unchanged.

Of these, 358 patients are currently hospitalized, with 320 on some form of mechanical ventilation and 137 are in ICU.

The state says 54% of COVID-19 patients were never hospitalized. The remaining 18% are unknown.

County-by-county cases

Bold text indicates an increase in positive tests and/or deaths

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 314 cases (2 deaths)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 6 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Clark - 17 cases (1 death)

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 381 cases (19 deaths)

Dodge - 19 cases (1 death)

Door - 9 cases (1 death)

Douglas - 8 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 22 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 65 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 23 cases (3 deaths)

Green - 9 cases

Green Lake - 1 case

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 32 cases

Juneau - 10 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 264 cases (6 deaths)

Kewaunee - 8 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 25 cases

Lafayette - 3 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 0 cases

Manitowoc - 7 cases

Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 6 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,234 cases (139 deaths)

Monroe - 13 cases

Oconto - 5 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 35 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 80 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 8 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 4 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 185 cases (10 deaths)

Richland - 8 cases (1 death)

Rock - 83 cases (4 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 34 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 2 cases

Shawano - 6 cases

Sheboygan - 43 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 11 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 1 case

Vernon - 0 cases

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 90 cases (7 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 87 cases (3 deaths)

Waukesha - 272 cases (13 deaths)

Waupaca - 4 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 40 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 0 cases

Chippewa - 1 case

Delta - 12 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 cases

Mackinac - 4 cases

Marquette - 35 cases (6 deaths)

Menominee - 1 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Safer at Home Lawsuit

On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced he and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court over Gov. Evers extending the Safer at Home order until May 26. They're asking the high court to block that executive order -- a move that would effectively lift restrictions on essential and non-essential businesses and social gatherings. The governor's original Safer at Home order was set to expire this Friday, April 24.

CLICK HERE for more details and links to the lawsuit.

Badger Bounce Back Plan

Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced a three-phase plan to reopen Wisconsin businesses and allowing social gatherings again when the state sees 14 straight days with a decline in the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive and meets other criteria.

CLICK HERE to read the detailed plan

The governor said there is no timeline for any of the phases -- that depends on public health conditions and readiness -- but he's hopeful it can begin in the next month.

He noted studies show many people infected with the coronavirus don't have any symptoms but are still carriers of the disease.

Symptoms and Prevention

People of all ages can get sick from the coronavirus. It's a new virus, and nobody has natural immunity to it. The CDC says symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person, but studies find 1 in 4 people carrying (and potentially spreading) the virus may have no symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: