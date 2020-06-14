State reports 1 new death, additional 240 new coronavirus cases

The State of Wisconsin is reporting another increase in the percentage of the amount of tests which were positive for the coronavirus after two days of decreasing percentages.

The state has received another 9,207 results, a decrease from Saturday’s 11,309 results.

The new test results identified another 240 patients. That’s down from Saturday’s report of 272 new confirmed cases. The State says one other person has died since Saturday.

Positive tests represented 2.6% of all the tests received since Saturday, an increase from Saturday’s report of 2.4%, and Friday’s report of 2.75%.

The state has now seen a cumulative total of 22,758 confirmed cases and 692 COVID-19 deaths since testing began earlier this year.

So far, 397,366 people have tested negative for the virus throughout the state.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,049 people have ever been hospitalized, which amounts to 13% of all confirmed cases. That's an increase of 14 people from Saturday's report of 3,035 patients who had ever been hospitalized for the virus.

The DHS says 24% of coronavirus cases are still active, and another 73% have recovered, meaning 30 days passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their release from isolation was documented. Another 3% of cases were fatal.

There are 289 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those who are currently hospitalized, 101 are in the ICU. An additional 184 patients have pending test results for COVID-19.

27% of the state's hospital beds remain available.

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 8 cases (+1) (1 death)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 25 cases (+1)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,469 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 86 cases (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 62 cases

Clark - 50 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 56 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 27 cases (+1)

Dane - 956 cases (+23) (30 deaths)

Dodge - 423 cases (4 deaths)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 137 cases (+5)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 262 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 107 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Green - 75 cases (1 death) (+1)

Green Lake - 24 cases

Iowa - 17 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 21 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 158 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 25 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,356 cases (+13) (36 deaths)

Kewaunee - 37 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 116 cases (+6)

Lafayette - 41 cases

Langlade - 5 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 45 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marathon - 82 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marinette - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 9,511 cases (+93) (350 deaths)

Monroe - 32 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 44 cases

Oneida - 16 cases (+2)

Outagamie - 337 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 193 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 54 cases (+2)

Polk - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 75 cases (+4)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,989 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 754 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 10 cases (+1)

Sauk - 85 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 63 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 157 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 111 cases

Taylor - 3 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 57 cases (+1)

Vernon - 24 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 471 cases (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 290 cases (11 deaths)

Waukesha - 904 cases (+10) (34 deaths)

Waupaca - 78 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Waushara - 16 cases

Winnebago - 518 cases (+12) (9 deaths)

Wood - 21 cases (+4) (1 death)

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

