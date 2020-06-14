State reports 1 new death, additional 240 new coronavirus cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The State of Wisconsin is reporting another increase in the percentage of the amount of tests which were positive for the coronavirus after two days of decreasing percentages.
The state has received another 9,207 results, a decrease from Saturday’s 11,309 results.
The new test results identified another 240 patients. That’s down from Saturday’s report of 272 new confirmed cases. The State says one other person has died since Saturday.
Positive tests represented 2.6% of all the tests received since Saturday, an increase from Saturday’s report of 2.4%, and Friday’s report of 2.75%.
The state has now seen a cumulative total of 22,758 confirmed cases and 692 COVID-19 deaths since testing began earlier this year.
So far, 397,366 people have tested negative for the virus throughout the state.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,049 people have ever been hospitalized, which amounts to 13% of all confirmed cases. That's an increase of 14 people from Saturday's report of 3,035 patients who had ever been hospitalized for the virus.
The DHS says 24% of coronavirus cases are still active, and another 73% have recovered, meaning 30 days passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their release from isolation was documented. Another 3% of cases were fatal.
Recoveries are now at 73%, yet Green County is reporting its first #COVID19 death. Take a look at the data in your county: https://t.co/y4yUQKpuCd pic.twitter.com/YerBUWAlwB— WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 14, 2020
There are 289 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those who are currently hospitalized, 101 are in the ICU. An additional 184 patients have pending test results for COVID-19.
27% of the state's hospital beds remain available.
County case numbers
Wisconsin
Adams - 8 cases (+1) (1 death)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 25 cases (+1)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,469 cases (+5) (38 deaths)
Buffalo - 7 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 86 cases (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 62 cases
Clark - 50 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 56 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 27 cases (+1)
Dane - 956 cases (+23) (30 deaths)
Dodge - 423 cases (4 deaths)
Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 137 cases (+5)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 262 cases (+3) (6 deaths)
Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 107 cases (+1) (12 deaths)
Green - 75 cases (1 death) (+1)
Green Lake - 24 cases
Iowa - 17 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 21 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 158 cases (+3) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 25 cases (+1) (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,356 cases (+13) (36 deaths)
Kewaunee - 37 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 116 cases (+6)
Lafayette - 41 cases
Langlade - 5 cases
Lincoln - 8 cases (+1)
Manitowoc - 45 cases (+3) (1 death)
Marathon - 82 cases (+3) (1 death)
Marinette - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases (+1)
Milwaukee – 9,511 cases (+93) (350 deaths)
Monroe - 32 cases (+2) (1 death)
Oconto - 44 cases
Oneida - 16 cases (+2)
Outagamie - 337 cases (+6) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 193 cases (+3) (13 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 54 cases (+2)
Polk - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)
Portage - 75 cases (+4)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,989 cases (+3) (54 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 754 cases (+2) (21 deaths)
Rusk - 10 cases (+1)
Sauk - 85 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 63 cases (+1)
Sheboygan - 157 cases (+10) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 111 cases
Taylor - 3 cases (+1)
Trempealeau - 57 cases (+1)
Vernon - 24 cases
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 471 cases (17 deaths)
Washburn - 3 cases
Washington - 290 cases (11 deaths)
Waukesha - 904 cases (+10) (34 deaths)
Waupaca - 78 cases (+7) (3 deaths)
Waushara - 16 cases
Winnebago - 518 cases (+12) (9 deaths)
Wood - 21 cases (+4) (1 death)
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).