State releases names in fatal crash involving Manitowoc County deputy

State investigators have released names in an officer-involved fatal crash in Two Rivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric M. Roehl was attempting to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 22.

The driver, Forest K. Springstube, "left the roadway and was involved in a single vehicle crash," according to DCI.

There were no passengers in Springstube's vehicle.

The DOJ says law enforcement "immediately provided medical aid" to Springstube. He died as a result of neck and internal injuries he suffered in the crash.

Deputy Roehl was not hurt. He was placed on administrative leave. That's protocol in officer-involved death investigations.

DCI is leading the investigation. The agency says law enforcement are cooperating.

The agency will review the evidence and turn over an investigative report to the Manitowoc County District Attorney. It will be up to the DA whether to file charges.