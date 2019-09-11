State releases names in Kaukauna officer-involved shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified a man who was shot and killed by an officer in Kaukauna as Eduard Alexis Lopez-Ucles, 34.

The officer who shot and killed Lopez has been identified as Fox Valley Metro Police Officer Sam. D. Pynenberg. Officer Pynenberg has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the state's investigation.

Pynenberg has been with the department for one year.

The shooting happened Sept. 3. Fox Valley Metro Police say they were involved in what they described as a "multi-jurisdictional vehicle pursuit."

"There was a vehicle that was reported for erratic driving behavior," Lt. Mark Wery, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, said. "That vehicle left the city of Appleton, traveled north along Interstate 41, where it exited into the village of Little Chute. That vehicle then traveled east along County Highway OO into the city of Kaukauna."

The vehicle crashed in the intersection of County Highway OO and State Highway 55 in Kaukauna.

Police attempted to take Lopez into custody. That's when Officer Pynenberg opened fire.

"During that process a threat posed itself and in that process an officer from our agency fired their firearm at the suspect, striking them," said Wery.

Lopez was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He later died.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the shooting. The finished investigation will be handed over to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office. The DA will decide if charges will be filed.