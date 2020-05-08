State releases "best practices" for reopening business as Supreme Court decision looms

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released "best practices and safety guidelines" for Wisconsin businesses to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor released the guidelines Friday as the state awaits a decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Evers' Safer at Home extension.

Wisconsin's Republican-led state legislature challenged the May 26 extension, claiming it was unconstitutional and the Department of Health Services overstretched their authority. The lawsuit asks for a six-day period to allow the Evers administration and the legislature to work together on a plan to safely reopen businesses. If the court overturns the order Friday, it wouldn't mean businesses could open right away.

The new guidelines for reopening include information for businesses that have been closed during the Safer at Home order. That includes restaurants, retailers, barbers and personal care fields.

“Wisconsin businesses have done a great job in adapting to our state’s Safer at Home order,” Gov. Evers said. “As we begin to ‘turn the dial,’ they need to know how to reopen safely so that employees and customers can feel confident when they return.”

These guides were developed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation with the Departments of Health Services, Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and Tourism, and industry experts.

Gov. Evers tells Action 2 News he doesn't foresee a need for another extension of the Safer at Home order past its current expiration of May 26.

"I think by the 26th we will be in a place where we don't have to do that. unless something extraordinary happens. You know, the virus doesn't consult with me on that, but we are doing a great job with testing and tracing those results in a way that I feel confident we are headed in the right direction."

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are advocating for a "regional approach" to reopening the state. That means opening up businesses in areas without a large number of COVID-19 cases.

"We truly believe that there is a middle ground here where we can protect the health and safety of our citizens while still moving forward and cracking open the door to allow businesses to start collecting revenue in areas where there is less of an impact of the virus," said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

