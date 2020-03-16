State relaxes some child care rules to meet needs during pandemic

As WBAY first told you last Friday, all statewide all schools are closing this week. It's left parents scrambling to find child care. Now state rules are being relaxed to meet child care provider and parent needs.

"We're at an all hands on deck approach making sure these people have what they need because we know they serve a vital community right now," said Tom McCarthy, the communications director for Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The state DCF has relaxed some of its rules for state-regulated and licensed providers during the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to make child care services more accessible to essential workers.

"I think it's a realization that childcare is a vital resource for many of our healthcare workers and first responders to stay in the workforce," said McCarthy. "We're asking folks who have access to care right now, who maybe don't need it, to think about whether or not they need to send their kid and make sure that people who really need care those health care workers, first responders… are able to get their kid into care."

Overall more than 20 different rules for group center and in-home family child care are suspended while Wisconsin is under a public health emergency.

"The state is trying to eliminate some of the potential barriers that would make it challenging for people to get their kids into care,” said Ruth Schmidt, the executive director of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association (WECA). "I do not think this is just about wanting to say we expect child care programs to stay open for any and all families. This is very much acknowledging the need that there are essential workers that are going to be looking for care for their kids."

"It's not like we cooked these things up out of thin air, this is what we're hearing on the ground from our providers that they needed from the state in this time of need," said McCarthy.

McCarthy says some of the rule waivers will ensure kids can get signed up faster - and make sure providers are still getting paid.

"In this time period we want to make sure that those small business don't shutter because of anything the state is doing to protect people,” said McCarthy.

Schmidt hopes the relaxed rules will help essential workers get their kids into state-regulated care.

"We understand that there's concern, that people want to connect their kids with any type of care, but we really want to caution there's a need to have children with trained professionals,” said Schmidt.

But McCarthy encourages parents who can to keep their kids home, leaving more access to those who really need it and freeing up care center resources during a time of need.

"Thinking cautiously about sending you kid even if you can in this moment will be pretty essential to us being able to keep the lights on for these folks,” said McCarthy.

The DCF has created a child care supplies request and a child care provider status survey on its website to take stock of what is needed where. McCarthy says they are also working to create a way on the DCF website for parents to see what providers are open and available nearby.

The DCF, WECA, and the Departments of Public Instruction and Health have been working together to keep those professionals up to speed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our first concern will always remain keeping kiddos and staff safe in any environment,” said McCarthy. “So along with these rules we issued some guidance to providers."

That guidance manual, which is also available to providers through the DCF website, breaks down what care professionals should watch for and how to prevent the spread of COVID – 19.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

