State parks won't fully reopen with lifting of Safer at Home order

Safer at Home is no longer in effect, but restrictions are still in place in Wisconsin's state parks.

The Department of Natural Resources advises visitors an annual park pass is required for entry into any state park. They cannot be purchased on-site.

Capacity limits are still in effect, and additional visitors may be turned away (to check a park's capacity, CLICK HERE).

Restrooms and other facilities are closed, including concession buildings, contact stations, nature centers, shelters, playgrounds and towers.

Campsites are closed through May 26.

Dells of the Wisconsin River, Gibraltar Rock,Parfrey's Glen, and Pewits Nest state natural areas remain closed. Other state parks are open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Wednesdays, when all state parks are closed for maintenance.

