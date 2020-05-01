State parks reopen ahead of warm weather this weekend

On the eve of what's expected to be a very nice weekend weather wise, people were once again allowed to visit state parks which Governor Evers allowed to reopen on Friday.

While no one was manning the entrance at High Cliff State Park Friday, the park is open to those with passes, but to get a pass you'll have to buy one either online or by phone (see Admission Requirements, below).

It's part of the changes initiated by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're also limiting capacity in many cases if we get to that point, the closing of the restrooms and some spot closures of high density areas in those properties. We're hoping that all of those as well as some other tools that we've got in the tool box will help to manage those issues," said Melissa Vanlanduyt of the Wisconsin DNR, Bureau of Parks and Recreation Management.

The state parks were previously closed because of large crowds, litter and vandalism.

On the trails, those we spoke to hope better judgment is used this time.

"I think it's a great thing because people need to get out and walk around, get some air and see other people, so it's great to be out," said Tyrone Brown of Kenosha.

Jamie Trudeau of Kaukauna added, "It really needed to happen. I mean, two young nephews here. We tore it up probably for the last three hours. It gives them a good chance to wear themselves out and we had a lot of fun during the time."

If you look around the park you will see a number of things taped off, like the playground equipment and the observation tower, which is off limits as well.

The DNR says it's unclear when these amenities will reopen.

Everything right now is on a day-by-day basis.

Wardens will continue to patrol and enforce the rules.

VanLanduyt added, "The things people should know is limit overcrowding. If you see a parking lot that's getting full, go somewhere else. If you notice a lot of people on a trail, pick a different one."

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS STARTING MAY 1

• An annual park sticker and/or trail pass will be required to visit state parks and trails.

• Annual stickers will be available for purchase with credit card by phone 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free: 1-888-305-0398. We thank you in advance for your patience as we may be experiencing heavy call volumes.

• Annual passes are NOT available for purchase at individual properties. Visitors must have an annual admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.

• Once proof of purchase is shown, visitors must place proof of purchase on the dash of the windshield while parked within the boundary of the property.

• The 2020 annual vehicle admission sticker is valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

HOURS OF OPERATION

• State parks and forests will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, a change from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Properties will be closed to the public every Wednesday for maintenance and upkeep.

• Northern Forests, Flowages, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, and Wild Rivers will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Specific properties listed below.

o Black River State Forest

o Brule River State Forest

o Chippewa Flowage

o Flambeau River State Forest

o Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest

o Governor Knowles State Forest

o Lower Wisconsin State Riverway

o Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest

o Pike Wild River

o Pine-Popple Wild River

o Turtle Flambeau Flowage

o Willow Flowage

• Hunting and fishing will be allowed on all open properties in accordance with legal season structure and hours. Access to some areas may be limited to walk-in or water access only.

• The following properties will remain closed for the health and safety of the public, staff, and property integrity:

o Gibraltar Rock state natural area

o Pewit’s Nest state natural area

o Parfrey's Glen state natural area

o Dells of The Wisconsin River state natural area

BOAT LAUNCHES

• DNR boat launches are open at open state properties.

• All anglers and recreational boaters should practice social distancing and keep travel to a minimum.

• If individuals can lawfully access Wisconsin’s rivers and lakes, they are free to navigate upon them while engaging in outdoor recreation.

