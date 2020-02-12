State lawmakers reject plan for youth prison in Hortonia

State lawmakers have rejected a proposal to build a new juvenile correctional facility in the Town of Hortonia in Outagamie County.

On Wednesday, the Joint Finance Committee rejected Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to build the youth prison off Highway 15 near Highway 45.

As Action 2 News reported last June, some residents protested the plan over concerns about crime, environmental impacts and a lack of notification from the Department of Corrections.

Hundreds of people signed a petition opposing the youth prison in Hortonia.

State Sen. Rob Cowles (R-Green Bay) opposed the facility's placement in Hortonia. He called it a "botched and miscalculated unveiling."

“I can’t think of a worse spot to put this facility from several standpoints. Anyone who’s driven down Highway 15 in spring would have witnessed the severity of the flooding on the Wolf River. DOC proposed that this facility should be built right in the floodplain," reads a statement from Cowles. "Additionally, with several endangered or threatened species nearby, wetland concerns, and the unstable foundation for building, this placement was not thought through. To disregard these concerns atop the significant lack of communication with the Town of Hortonia and repeated threats to annex this location by a nearby city, it comes as no surprise that JFC took the correct action to reject this location”.

The "Type 1" facility would have been able to house 32 young people and would've employed about 70 people.

The plan was proposed amid a push to close the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison north of Wausau.