State lawmaker Gordon Hintz running for re-election

Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz announced he's running for another two years in the state Assembly.

Rep. Hintz announced his bid for re-election Wednesday.

Hintz was first elected to the Assembly in 2006. In 2017, he was chosen to be the Assembly Minority Leader.

"I am running to continue serving the people of Oshkosh in the state Capitol and to be their voice in state government," he stated.

"In the midst of a public health and economic crisis, we need experienced leadership in the State Assembly. I am confident my time in public service has prepared me to help find solutions to address the challenges brought on by COVID-19."

