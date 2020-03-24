State job centers to close to public Wednesday, services available by phone, online

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says job centers across the state will be closed to the public starting Wednesday.

State officials say the closure is to help contain the spread of COVID-19, and to also follow the Safer at Home order issued Tuesday.

Although the buildings will be closed to the public, services will still be available online, and help will also be available over the phone.

Anyone wanting to file for unemployment insurance will need to CLICK HERE for information and to apply for unemployment benefits.

DWD officials anyone applying for unemployment benefits will need to apply online the week you become unemployed, and also file a claim each week you would like to receive benefits.

If you'd like to call for job search assistance, you can call the following numbers for your region:

Fox Valley: Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago - 920-997-3272

Northeast: Brown, Door, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano and Sheboygan - 920-448-6760

North Central: Adams, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas and Wood - 715-261-8700

South Central: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk - 608-242-4881

Anyone affected by job loss and economic changes due to COVID-19 can be found by CLICKING HERE.