State issues plan for safe return to school in fall

Wisconsin's education department has released guidance on a safe return to school in the fall.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction issued its Education Forward plan for districts as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“The next school year will be likely be different from the learning environment students and teachers have grown accustomed to,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “Education Forward is meant to provide information for educators and school officials as they make decisions regarding their school operations to keep all students and staff safe while learning.”

The goals of a safe return to school are keeping students and staff safe; creating standards for in-person, virtual or distanced learning; meeting the needs of students; and designing flexible schedules.

The plan takes into consideration that a vaccine may not be in broad use for another year or longer. It also takes into account the potential for a second wave of infections.

DPI says schools should be prepared for change and new guidance when it comes to health and safety.

"Short-term closures of schools will remain a possibility until a vaccine is widely used," reads the plan.

Scheduling scenarios include a four-day week and a two-day rotation.

Wisconsin has an estimated one million students in its schools. The DPI will use federal CARES Act funds toward schools and the COVID-19 response.

Wisconsin transitioned to virtual learning in March as the coronavirus outbreak grew larger in the United States.