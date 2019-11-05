State investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Two Rivers

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting death in Two Rivers.

On the night of Nov. 4, officers with the Two Rivers Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Washington Street.

The DOJ says an officer shot a male in the vehicle. The male was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers where he died from his injuries.

"A firearm was recovered at the scene," reads a statement from the DOJ.

No officers were hurt.

The DOJ did not release additional information about the person who died or the officer who fired on the male.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting. They are collecting evidence and will turn over the results of the investigation to the Manitowoc County District Attorney's Office. The DA will make a decision on whether charges will be filed in the case.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Manitowoc Police and Two Rivers Police are assisting DCI with the investigation.

