State health officials recommend new groundwater standards

The Department of Health Services (DHS) makes new recommendations to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to improve groundwater safety.

Governor Tony Evers declared 2019 as the 'Year of Clean Drinking Water.'

Last month, state democrats and republicans announced legislation to limit groundwater contamination from chemicals in firefighting foam.

The DNR has not revised state groundwater standards in more than ten years.

"Over two-thirds of residents of Wisconsin obtain their water from wells--public and private wells--that are sourced from groundwater," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary.

A joint effort from the DNR, DHS, and Department Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to prioritize public health and the environment.

"Today begins a new chapter for returning Wisconsin to being a leader in the field of environmental protection," said Elizabeth Kluesner, DNR Deputy Secretary.

State health officials started reviewing chemicals submitted to them by the DNR.

"In the case of Cycle 10, the list of 27 substances is one of the largest lists that we've worked on," said Dr. Roy Irving with DHS.

Officials reviewed the contaminants one-by-one looking at the federal standards and scientific publications to determine safe levels.

During this process, the recommendation for two PFAs was set at 20 parts per trillion (ppt) which is more restrictive than the 70 parts per trillion (ppt) set federally by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"They're both the same number, and we're combining them because the health effects that we see from these chemicals are the same," said Dr. Sarah Yang, a toxicologist with DHS.

Known health problems include damage to the reproductive system and immune response.

"Next the Department of Natural Resources will begin modifying our groundwater quality administrative rules Chapter NR140 to reflect these recommendations," said Darsi Foss, DNR Division Administrator.

Public comments will be accepted during the rule-making process which is expected to last 30 months.

DHS officials are also reviewing an additional 40 substances including 34 PFA compounds. Those recommendations are expected to be released in two parts near the end of 2020.