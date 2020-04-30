State health departments work on adding contract tracers

More public testing for the coronavirus is one factor in the Badger Bounce Back plan. Another important part of the plan to lift restrictions is contact tracing.

Contact tracers interview people who test positive for the coronavirus to find out where they've been and who they've been in close contact with. That information is used to help figure out where the virus has spread and where else it might be infecting people.

Thursday, state Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm didn't say exactly how many contract tracing investigators the state still needs. Instead, they're focusing on areas of Wisconsin with outbreaks.

"Our infrastructure is not big enough to handle the contact tracing that we're going to need to do in the near term," Palm acknowledged. "So what is it that we as a state can do to supplement local health departments in a surge capacity kind of way? That's what you've seen us doing over the past month to six weeks, bringing on additional contact tracers, redeploying state employees, training them, pushing them to local public health, maybe around an outbreak like we're seeing in Milwaukee or in Brown County right now."

Brown County Public Health said it has been using health department staff and bringing in volunteers with experience in health care and interviewing, such as retired doctors and nurses and even retired sheriffs.

Secretary Palm says the state is also working on a more sustainable system for contact tracing in the long term.