State board retracts recommendation on window visits

The Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care has retracted a memo recommending people no longer do "window visits" with their loved ones at nursing homes and long term care facilities in the state.

On April 13, the board put out a memo saying it was recommending "not making window visits at any nursing home or assisted living community." Window visits have become popular ways for people to see their loved ones during the coronavirus outbreak.

Former State Sen. Leah Vukmir raised concerns about the memo on social media. Her Facebook post was shared hundreds of times.

On April 14, the board retracted their previous memo with the following statement:

"Our Memo providing recommendations regarding 'window visits' in Long Term Care communities was an attempt to respond to numerous accounts we have received of individuals visiting long-term care residents outside of the windows, yet having contact such as kissing through a screen, hugging through an open window and not maintaining social distancing. This was also in attempt to respond to concerns for residents with dementia who are confused when visitors they do not know may be looking inside their windows or visiting at nighttime. We did not intend to recommend prohibiting allowed essential activities such as waiving to a resident through a closed window or providing care essential to someone’s health and safety. We apologize for any confusion."

The board says people who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are at high risk of contracting COVID-19. They're also concerned about how fast it spreads in such close living quarters.

An outbreak at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sheboygan prompted a response from the Wisconsin National Guard.

If you have questions for the board on aging, contact them at 1-800-815-0015.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.