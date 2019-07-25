State: Weekend storms caused $2.3 million in damage, and rising

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says last weekend's storms caused more than $2.3 million damage in the state, and it says that's only a starting figure covering emergency services and debris removal.

It expects the number to rise as more counties report their costs to the state and more damage assessments come in.

An estimated 8,000 people in the state are still without power. Wisconsin Public Service says it's now receiving help from We Energies crews as they wrap up their own repair efforts.

WPS hopes to get power back on for Waupaca, Antigo and Stevens Point areas by the end of the day Thursday.

"Outages for some customers in the extremely devastated areas of Elcho, Lakewood, Mountain, Pelican Lake and Pickerel will continue into Friday. All available crews and resources will continue working around the clock to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible," WPS spokesman Matt Cullen wrote in a statement.

As we've reported, the utilities caution that some people with extensive damage to their homes or property will need an electrician for the final steps to get the power back on.

People are encouraged to call 211 to report damage to their private property -- which will help the state's assessment and can put them in touch with volunteer assistance that might be available in their area.