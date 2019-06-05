State Supreme Court upholds conviction in 1998 Oconto County murder

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a an Oconto Falls man found guilty in 1998 shooting death.

In 2013, a jury found Peter Hanson guilty of 1st Degree Murder in the killing of Chad McLean. Hanson was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Hanson appealed his conviction. He claimed portions of his testimony from a John Doe hearing in 2012 should not have been admissible during his trial.

Hanson took issue with the inclusion of John Doe testimony about a 2009 statement made by his estranged wife that implicated Hanson in the killing of Chad McLean.

Hanson also claimed that his defense counsel was ineffective for failing to object to the admission of the John Doe testimony at trial.

During the 2012 John Doe hearing, Hanson was in custody on an unrelated matter and not read Miranda rights.

In 2017, the Appeals Court disagreed with Hanson's claims and held up his conviction.

Hanson asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review the Appeals Court decision. In a June 5 decision, the high court affirmed the lower court's ruling, saying Miranda warnings are not required at John Doe hearings.

THE MURDER

Chad McLean disappeared on the night of Feb. 22, 1998. The 19-year-old Green Bay man had been drinking with Hanson and a friend at Hanson's house.

McLean's body was found in the Pensaukee River a month later. He had been shot multiple times.

The case went cold for 15 years.

Peter Hanson claimed he dropped McLean off at a gas station, but in 2009 his estranged wife told investigators she believed her husband killed McLean. Kathy Hanson died before the case went to the John Doe hearing.

In Dec. 2013, a jury found Hanson guilty of 1st Degree Murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.