State Supreme Court to hear arguments on Safer-at-Home order Tuesday

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments over the state's Safer at Home order extension.

Republican legislative leaders sued Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and other members of the Department of Health Services. Republicans argue the members of Gov. Evers' administration overstepped their authority in extending the Safer at Home order until May 26, ordering non-essential businesses to close and telling people to stay home.

Ironically, to follow the social distancing recommendations by state and federal health officials, the high court will hear arguments in a video conference.

The court says each side will have 45 minutes to make their arguments.