State Secretary discusses transportation, other local issues in Fox Valley

Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan visited the Fox Valley on Friday to talk about issues important to community members in Northeast Wisconsin and around the state,

Brennan met with a number of local mayors and with state Rep. Amanda Stuck (D-Appleton) to discuss Gov. Tony Evers' proposed state budget.

"When it comes to the overall state budget, there are some major issues that I think we have to find some common ground on. They could be things like investment in transportation and infrastructure. Kind of the hallmark issue for the governor is public education," Secretary Brennan said.

"I think what's important when we come out to the local communities is that people get to see that there's lots of cooperation, there's coordination, but also that whether it's mayors in these communities here or local voices are really important in the process, in the legislative process," he continued.

The secretary told Action 2 News a lot of Friday's discussions revolved around transportation.

He emphasized the governor's budget proposals investing in transportation.