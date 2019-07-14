State Rep. Amanda Stuck announces Congressional run

State Rep. Amanda Stuck announced that she is running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 8th District. The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Gallagher.

Stuck, a mother of four who has served in the State Assembly since 2015, drew an immediate contrast with incumbent Congressman Mike Gallagher over health care.

In a news release sent Sunday morning, Stuck said, “I’m running because Washington isn’t working for Wisconsin families.” She continued, “For example, our Congressman voted to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions and has done nothing to lower the cost of prescription drugs while pocketing tens of thousands of dollars from big pharmaceutical and insurance companies.”

Stuck says she's been been a strong advocate for northeast Wisconsin in the Assembly, working to protect jobs in Wisconsin’s paper industry and leading the charge against sweetheart deals for Foxconn.

“My experience comes not just from advocating for my community in the State Assembly, but from raising a family and working multiple jobs to make ends meet,” said Stuck. “Like many of our neighbors, my husband and I know the challenges families face from rising health care costs, high prescription drug costs, and an uncertain job market in our part of Wisconsin.”