State Patrol arrests man for 2nd OWI with minor in vehicle

A California man has been arrested in Outagamie County for allegedly driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

On April 5, the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle on I-41 south, just south of Wrightstown Rd. The driver, identified as Matthew L. Brown, "displayed signs of impairment," according to the State Patrol.

A trooper conducted field sobriety tests and determined the 24-year-old was impaired.

Brown was arrested for 2nd Offense OWI with a minor in the vehicle and 5th Offense Operating While Suspended.

The traffic stop happened at about 5:24 p.m.