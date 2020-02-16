State Patrol: Oshkosh home 'significantly damaged' following collision with stolen pickup truck

Your help is needed in finding whoever is responsible for stealing a truck, as well as crashing it, into an Oshkosh home.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 in Oshkosh which involved a stolen pickup truck.

The crash also involved a home on Main Street at 14th Avenue.

Authorities say the truck, which is a silver Ford F250 with the logo of "Cedar Ridge Builders, Inc.", was stolen from the Courtyard Apartments in the City of Fond du Lac at an unknown time.

The State Patrol says the driver of the truck left the scene, and significant damage was done to the home.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the State Patrol's Northeast Region Headquarters at 920-929-3700.