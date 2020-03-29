State Patrol: Off-duty deputy travels wrong way on 441, crash injures 2

The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is recovering from critical injuries, and another from minor injuries following a crash on Highway 441 Saturday night.

Authorities say officers with the Appleton Police Department were called to a crash at 9:21 p.m. Saturday on northbound WIS 441 just east of US Highway 10 in Calumet County.

When they arrived, officials found two vehicles were involved, including a Ram pick-up truck and a VW Golf sedan.

According to the State Patrol, the driver of the pick-up truck, an off-duty deputy from the Outagamie Sheriff's Department, was originally northbound on 441 when the driver missed their exit, and did a U turn on the highway, before continuing to drive south in the northbound lanes.

Officials say the truck then hit a northbound VW Golf sedan head-on, causing critical injuries to the driver of the VW vehicle, while the truck driver received minor injuries.

The State Patrol has identified the driver of the truck as Jonathan Cvengros, 38, of Neenah, and the driver of the Volkswagon as Michael Nicholson, 31, of Appleton.

Officials say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol is not involved.

Authorities say enforcement action for Cvengros is still pending due to the investigation.

According to the State Patrol, they were contacted by the Appleton Police Department to take over the crash investigation, and will complete the required crash report and reconstruction investigation.