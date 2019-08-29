State: Most lung disease patients vaped THC products

The state says 89 percent of people who have suffered a lung condition linked to vaping have used products containing the active ingredient in marijuana.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that number is based on the 27 people they've interviewed to date. The patients have used the vaping devices to inhale THC products. That includes waxes and oils.

“Vaping cartridges containing THC may include chemicals or additives that are unknown, unregulated, and unsafe,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We strongly urge people not to vape.”

Health officials are still conducting interviews with patients.

The state has 32 confirmed cases in 14 counties:

Dane, Dodge, Door, Green, Kenosha, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago.

Health officials are investigating another 11 possible cases of lung disease in patients who vape.

Symptoms of the lung disease linked to vaping include shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever, and weight loss.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into nearly 200 illnesses nationwide.

Here are resources for people who vape and their family members:

