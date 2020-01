Gibraltar School will be closed Monday after an early morning fire on school grounds.

Northbound and southbound lanes of State Highway 42 were closed for about 30 minutes near the school school located at 3924 State Highway 42. The highway reopened to traffic at about 5:43 a.m.

UPDATE: Highway 42 has reopened. https://t.co/UcoewGevDN — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 27, 2020

There were no immediate details about the fire at the school.