State COVID-19 cases cross 10,000, Calumet Co. records first COVID-19 fatality as death total reaches 400

Coronavirus testing diagnosed 280 more patients in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Sunday afternoon, bringing the state's total to 10,219 patients.

Two more COVID-19 patients died from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the state’s pandemic's death toll to exactly 400.

According to the DHS, one of the two deaths came from Calumet County, which was the county's first death.

280 new #COVID19_WI cases and 2 deaths since yesterday. One of those, coming from Calumet County, which is reporting a life lost for the first time. Get the latest data: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/BkdMHNjl1T — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 10, 2020

The state received results of 3,508 tests, a decrease from Saturday’s report of 5,019 test results. Saturday had the second highest amount of test results reported this week, only behind Thursday’s record amount of 5,209 test results.

The DHS says 8% of those new test results received Sunday were positive, an increase from Saturday’s 7%, but less than Friday’s 8.1%.

By our measure, Wisconsin is still on a downward trend in positive test results over the past 14 days -- one of the metrics for reopening Wisconsin.

State officials are asking health care providers to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and encouraging the general public to take advantage of community testing.

Demographics

COVID-19 patients hospitalized during treatment: 1,820

Currently hospitalized: 339

In intensive care: 110

18% of all Wisconsin patients with the coronavirus have been hospitalized. That percentage has declined slowly but steadily as testing expands and more asymptomatic carriers are diagnosed.

State officials say out of all cases, 4,875, or 49%, have recovered, which is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on the the state's records system data, and had one or more of the following:

-Documentation of resolved symptoms

-Documentation of release from public health isolation

-30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

Another 4,665 cases, or 47%, have been diagnosed within the past 30 days.

Comparing COVID-19 to the Flu

As of this publishing, the DHS says 4% of COVID-19 cases have been fatal.

In addition, viewers have asked WBAY how this compares to the flu.

According to the CDC, they estimate that from October 1, 2019 - April 4, 2020, a time span of about six months, there have been 39,000,000 - 56,000,000 flu illnesses across the country, and attribute 24,000 - 62,000 flu deaths to either influenza or pneumonia.

Community testing

Brown County has two community testing sites - one at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and the other at Casa ALBA in downtown Green Bay. Starting Monday, any essential worker in Brown County will be eligible for free testing, despite not having any symptoms. Before Saturday’s announcement regarding that change, anyone who wanted to be tested in Brown County had to show at least one symptom.

Outagamie, Winnebago and Calumet counties are partnering in community COVID-19 testing (see related story). It will be offered at Fox Valley Technical College, 1825 N. Bluemound Dr., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, through Friday, May 15. No appointment is needed but you must be experiencing one of the symptoms of COVID-19 (see symptoms later in this article). The site is capable of testing 300 people per day.

Marinette County set up drive-through community testing at the county highway shop, County Highway W, in Crivitz. It runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14. You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19 to qualify. Testing is free, no appointment is needed, and it's open to any resident of Wisconsin, not just Marinette County. Anyone getting a test will be advised to go directly home and self-isolate since they're presenting a symptom.

Waushara County announced four drive-through COVID-19 testing events. The first is next Tuesday, May 12, in Wild Rose. It's by appointment only. Call the county health department at (920) 787-6590. Anyone experiencing symptoms can also call their health care provider and ask to be tested (related story).

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:



Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

This is a developing story, check back for more information as it becomes available.