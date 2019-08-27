Stars & Stripes Honor Flight to carry veterans to D.C. on fleet of planes

A fleet of planes will give 240 military veterans from southeast and east central Wisconsin the opportunity to fly to Washington, DC, to see the monuments built in their honor.

The "Stars & Stripes Honor Flight" is being made possible with help from the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Veterans from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars will take off in three planes on October 19.

Two will depart from Milwaukee Gen. Mitchell International Airport, and one will leave from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Packers, Brewers and Bucks alumni will accompany them on the one-day trip.