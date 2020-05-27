Staffing agency holding drive-through job fair in Grand Chute

A Grand Chute staffing agency is hosting a drive-through job fair Wednesday.

Express Employment Professionals, Grand Chute. (WBAY Photo)

Express Employment Professionals, 3303 W College Avenue, hopes to provide options for people who lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fox Bounce Back Drive-Through Job Fair is 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday. Staff will maintain social distancing. Job seekers can drive up to the door of the office, complete a phone interview, and do paperwork from their vehicle.

There are several job openings right now in manufacturing, construction, driving, custodial, landscaping and more.

Express Employment Professionals gets people in temp jobs and direct hire positions. The company says about 90 percent of temp jobs lead to permanent employment.

"No one in the Valley has tried something like this, so maybe this will be the catalyst for other businesses to give something like this a try. Whether it's successful or not successful, if we can help just one person find work that day, our job is closer to being done," says Dave Froehlich, Lead Employment Specialist.

No pre-registration is required.

