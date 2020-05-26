St. Vincent de Paul puts halt to accepting donations in Green Bay.

St. Vincent de Paul is putting a temporary halt to accepting donations in Green Bay, effective immediately.

The charity was accepting donations at its warehouse on Vanderbraak St. That warehouse is now full, St. Vincent de Paul said.

The temporary suspension only affects the Green Bay location. It asks people interested in donating to follow St. Vincent de Paul of Green Bay on social media or subscribe to emails on its website.

"We are so grateful for the generosity of our community and that so many wish to support our organization and those in need in the community," the charity wrote in a statement.