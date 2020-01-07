St. Vincent De Paul reunites family with military memorabilia

Dozens of items are donated to St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh every day, but one donation, dropped off on Monday, never made it to the sales floor. The St. Vincent staff recognized the sentimental value of the donation and wanted to find its owner.

"I'm just happy. I'm just really happy. It means a lot. It really does." Erin Klapa is emotional as she holds her Uncle Steve's National Guard uniform. He passed away in 2011 from ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

According to Erin Klapa, "It feels like he's still here. It's really really exciting. It's really like a warm feeling type thing. It's just something that we're happy it came back to us, after all of these years, that somebody just finally randomly turned it in."

Klapa wasn't even aware the uniform existed until Monday. That's when staff members at St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh say it, along with some pictures and military paperwork, were discovered in a donation bag that had been dropped off earlier in the day.

Becky Resop discovered the items. She says, "I went over to the sorting room and one of our other employees had this Army jacket in his hand and he said I don't know what to do with it. And I said give it to me I don't think that should go on the floor. And he said, Oh I have another bag and it had some papers in it and pictures and I said absolutely we cannot put this on the floor."

Instead, the assistant store manager posted about the donation on the store's Facebook page, believing it was donated by mistake. The post making its way to Erin Klapa who found out the uniform and pictures were accidentally left behind in the home her aunt and uncle lived in before he got sick.

"She said when they moved she knew a few other boxes that they had got misplaced or lost or something so she said it must have just been in one of those," added Klapa.

And now the reunion of the items, with the family, reaffirming the good work of St. Vincent De Paul.

Assistant Store Manager, Cyndi Trent says, Find out the story and it's been so many years and that he'd passed away and she just started to cry. She was just so happy and it just made us feel like we reunited somebody with their items and we like to help the community in all sorts of ways and this is just another way we could give back."