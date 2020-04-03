St. Norbert to hold commencement for class of 2020 on August 29

St. Norbert College officials announced Friday that they have scheduled a new commencement date for this year's graduating class.

According to a YouTube video posted by the school, SNC President Brian Bruess says the commencement for the class of 2020 will be held on August 29th.

In addition, he goes on to say officials plan to bring the entire class back to campus to recognize them, as well as their accomplishments.

Bruess went on to say the the class of 2024 will be welcomed the very next day at the annual convocation.

