St. Norbert students rally in support of President Bruess

While the St. Norbert College board of trustees starts its search for the college's next president, dozens of students on the De Pere campus are showing support for the current president, Brian Bruess.

St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess (Photo: St. Norbert College)

As we first alerted you last week, Bruess is stepping down after his contract expires next summer.

But those protesters on campus don't believe it was Bruess' decision alone to step down in 2020. Students we talked with Tuesday said they believe there's more to the story than just Bruess deciding not to renew his contract.

Bruess was named St. Norbert College president in 2017. He has served as the voice of the college as it underwent an independent investigation into how the college handles sexual misconduct and equality concerns under Title IX.

Last week, when Bruess sent out a statement saying he wasn't renewing his contract, he never said why. Neither did the board of trustees, which thanks Bruess for his leadership and wished him well in the future.

Some students say there's more to the story that isn't being talked about, so they're demanding transparency.

"I just think our campus has been going through a lot the last four years. I am a senior, so I've gone through the change from [college president Thomas] Kunkel to Bruess, from everything that happened with Father Jay [Fostner] last year. There's just been so much happening. I understand if you don't want to deal with it anymore, but best thing to do is get it out there," student Amy Stel said.

"Their voices matter a great deal on our campus. Students sit on board of trustee committees. I know board members are very fond of students and concerned about student voice, because I have heard them ask about it in meetings. I think some of the students are just surprised by what happened the past couple of days," Associate Dean for Student Development Corday Goddard said.

The students started a Change.org online petition in support of Bruess which already has about 2,300 signatures saying they stand by him, they know what's going on, and they won't be silenced.