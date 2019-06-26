St. Norbert student pays it forward after climbing ladder of hope

A De Pere family is overcome with joy and appreciation as their college-age daughter is recognized for overcoming obstacles and helping others.

Naomy Garcia Ortiz accepts a $2,000 scholarship from ICS' Ladder of Hope Foundation.

As a first-generation college student, Naomy Garcia Ortiz is now using her past to give others hope.

"You can accomplish all your dreams that you set," says Naomy, grinning.

The beaming smile on her face tells more than a story of happiness.

This one is about determination and perseverance.

Naomy is about to begin her senior year at St. Norbert College, just a few classes away from earning her sociology degree, on her way to a masters and becoming a social worker.

"I have a similar mission for my life as they do their organization, which makes me really excited," says Naomy.

Wednesday, Naomy received a scholarship from Integrated Community Solutions' Ladder of Hope Foundation.

It helps fill gaps so people can achieve self-sufficiency.

As the first generation in her family to go to college, she's offering hope, showing others how to climb the ladder of success no matter the challenges.

"Being able to give back to the community, giving others the hand up when they need it, just like I've gotten it, or other people have gotten it throughout their lives and giving them the hope that there is somebody out there helping them, even when they don't feel like it," says Naomy.

Her parents, who moved their family from Puerto Rico to Northeast Wisconsin when Naomy was little, couldn't be more proud.

"That's actually the reason why I moved here. I wanted my kids to have a better opportunity than I had growing up," says her father, Hector Garcia. "It's what I've been working hard for them to have a better future and just kind of break the chain."

Local pizza company AK Crust funded the scholarship and believes Naomy's passion to stay here and better the community should be rewarded.

"We really like how she talked about helping people after she's done graduating to prepare for college, other possibly low income students, and the pathway that she took and to help them prepare," says Scott Olbinski, Operations Manager at AK Crust.

"It means that there's a lot of people out there looking out for people who need the extra help, and I'm definitely super grateful and I appreciate it a lot," says Naomy.

"I'm a proud dad. I've always been. They're my life, my everything, so I'm proud of them," says Hector.