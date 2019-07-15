St. Norbert prepares to host the Packers

Packers training camp starts in just over a week, but on Monday St. Norbert College is getting ready to host the team-- the players' home-away-from-home as they prepare for the 2019 season.

It's a tradition that started in 1958, making it the longest relationship between a pro football team and a college in the NFL.

St. Norbert College employees will spend Monday is getting McCormick hall ready and it's an exciting time on campus, as the staff prepares for the team to move in.

One of the biggest jobs is bringing in BIG beds.

"We bring in special beds, therapy beds that are bigger and help them with their training and recovery time." Brian Bruess, the president of St. Norbert College, tells us.

"Really the staff get pretty excited about having them here, too. It's a special couple of weeks for us."

St. Norbert doesn't host on-field activities for the team -- but the college does provide transportation to practice and meals.

Packers training camp starts on July 25.