St. Norbert grad's podcast opens doors to Picturebooking

A St. Norbert College graphic designer is using the power of a podcast to pursue his dream. It's connected him with some of the biggest authors in the world of children's books.

Around the time he graduated from St. Norbert College in 2003, Nick Patton discovered his true calling.

"I end up in the bookstore, like going into the children's section, looking at all the books I read as a kid and all the new books, and I'm like, this is just amazing. It has everything I love. It has design, it has story, it has art, all in this package for kids."

Nick's dream to author and illustrate children's books sat on the back burner for ten years until 2013, when we wrote and illustrated a book for St. Norbert titled "Norby the College Mascot."

Two years ago, he has hired to illustrate "Sam and the Seven Pound Perch."

Fulfilling, yes -- but Nick wanted more.

He said his podcast "started out of frustration." Unable to crack into the highly competitive field of children's books, Nick decided a podcast could be a way to reach some of the biggest authors and publishers and stay connected.

"Podcasts were sort of this little hack that I found that I get to every two weeks, get to talk to somebody cool about their books, promote their books, get to share my love for this medium and get my name out there."

Over the past year, "Picturebooking with Nick Patton" has connected him with many famous authors, including Chelsea Clinton.

The guest when we visited Nick was author Adam Rex from Arizona.

"The guy that I interviewed today, one of his stories was taken by DreamWorks and made into a full-length animated movie. I mean, these are some of the best storytellers working today," Nick said.

And their books find their way to Nick's home almost daily. There was a large stack of small cardboard boxes and padded envelopes outside his door.

"I'll get stacks of books, yeah. It's like Christmas every day for my kids."

And Nick believes his podcast has him on the right track.

"When I present myself as an author and illustrator, every publisher knows who I am, they know what I'm about, they know how I think about stories, and that's going to be a positive thing."