UW-Madison suspends in-person classes in response to coronavirus outbreak

UW-Madison has announced it will suspend Spring Semester in-person classes on March 23 in effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The university says it will begin alternate methods of instruction on March 23 and that will continue through at least April 10.

"A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April. Students will receive additional information about this transition in the next few days," reads a statement from the university.

All university-sponsored travel is also canceled through at least April 10.

UW-Madison is urging students who live in dorms to take essential belongings, laptops, medications and academic materials home for Spring Break.

Those who need to stay at university housing will receive guidance. Residents halls will be available to those who do not leave for Spring Break.

"Students who stay in residence halls should be prepared for a reduced campus experience with limited opportunities for interaction and reduced campus services," reads a statement from the university.

COLLEGES TAKING PRECAUTIONS

St. Norbert College in De Pere has expanded travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The restrictions cover all areas that "have widespread community transmission and/or are at CDC alert level 2 or above."

The college sent a message to students, staff and parents with these guidelines on travel:

---All college-sanctioned travel for faculty, staff and students to or through any states so designated is now precluded. (At time of writing, U.S. states so designated are New York, Washington and California.)

---These restrictions cover travel for business, professional development, academics, athletics and all other formal aspects of the college experience.

---The college is asking faculty, staff and students to observe these same parameters for personal travel.

---Any members of the SNC community who travel FOR ANY REASON to or through any areas so designated before or during their visit will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days following their return and MAY NOT return to campus during that period.

The college also suggests students bring home their course materials in case they have have to attend classes while in a quarantine or away from campus.

"The college is asking students leaving for Spring Break to take all course-related materials with them. These materials should cover anticipated needs for the rest of this semester. Like many institutions, we are exploring ways to be able to offer alternative modes of course delivery that will allow students to make academic progress and complete their courses if, in the coming days, the college should need to implement such alternative modes. In that event, it will be assumed that students have their course-related materials with them. Please check your email regularly for updates on this matter," says the school.

The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the precautionary measures taken by the campus.

A letter sent to UW-Milwaukee students, staff and faculty on Tuesday says the university will be extending its spring break by one week so officials can prepare to move the majority of its classes online following the extended break.

Chancellor Mone wrote the decision to extend the break came after university officials learned an employee was tested Monday at an area hospital for the COVID-19 virus, and they became sick after having had contact with a person who had been to a country with a level three warning.

CORONAVIRUS IN WISCONSIN

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin. The latest case is a person in Dane County who was exposed to the virus while traveling in the United States. They are in isolation at home.

As of this publication, the coronavirus is responsible for 31 deaths in the United States. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"People who have traveled in the past 14 days to places where there is community spread of COVID-19 (international and domestic locations), are asked to self-quarantine themselves and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms, like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing are present, they should contact their local health department and health care provider for possible testing. People should call ahead before arriving at a health care facility for testing," reads a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

